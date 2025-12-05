Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State legend Collin Klein is coming home.

Klein, a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback for the Wildcats and a former Kansas State assistant, was named the team's head coach on Thursday night, receiving a five-year contract that averages $4.3 million annually.

Klein, who is in his second season as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator, will be introduced Friday afternoon at Kansas State. He is expected to remain with No. 7 Texas A&M through the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Klein will take over for Chris Klieman, who announced his retirement Wednesday after seven seasons, which included a Big 12 title in 2022.

"We are excited to welcome one of our all-time greats back home to Manhattan," Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "Collin is a tremendous leader who cares deeply about his players. The grit, toughness and aggression he displayed as a player still fuels him today as a coach, and he is determined to carry on the tremendous success this program has achieved."

Klein's return had been widely expected since news leaked about Klieman's retirement. Asked Wednesday about Klein as a replacement candidate, Taylor deadpanned, "I'm not even sure if I still have his [phone] number."

A Ring of Honor member who led Kansas State to a 21-5 record as the starting quarterback in 2011 and 2012, Klein will become the first Kansas State alum to lead the program since Ellis Rainsberger from 1975 to 1977. Klein spent 2017 to 2023 as a Wildcats assistant, and the team went 19-8 with him as offensive coordinator.

He left for Texas A&M and has helped the team to an 11-1 regular season record, while being named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant.

"My family and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to come home," Klein said in a statement. "Thank you to President [Richard] Linton and Gene Taylor for believing in us to lead the Cats into a new era. The position of head coach at Kansas State has a long legacy of service, hard work, determination, and competitive greatness that I am honored to carry forward."

Kansas State finished the regular season at 6-6, and while it's possible the team opts out of a bowl invitation, no decision has been finalized, sources told ESPN.