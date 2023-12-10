Open Extended Reactions

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins announced on Sunday he will transfer to Notre Dame with one season of eligibility remaining.

Collins was the No. 48 recruit overall in the 2021 class and signed with Clemson out of Bellflower, California. He played in 11 games during his freshman season in 2021 and caught 31 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

In 10 games during the 2022 season, Collins had 22 receptions, 373 yards and five touchdowns and followed that up with 510 yards and three touchdowns this past season.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver will add talent back to a receiver room that lost production through the transfer portal this offseason. Notre Dame saw leading receiver Chris Tyree transfer to Virginia, while its third-leading receiver Rico Flores Jr. and Tobias Merriweather also entered the transfer portal, as did tight end Holden Staes, who caught four touchdown passes in the 2023 season.

The coaching staff has added Collins and is also bringing in FIU receiver Kris Mitchell, who had 1,187 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Panthers.

Notre Dame is still possibly looking to add a transfer at the quarterback position as well. With Sam Hartman out of eligibility, there is an opportunity for a new starter and the coaches have shown interest in Duke's Riley Leonard.

He has not yet made a decision on where he will transfer, but he would now have some new targets to throw to with Collins and Mitchell on board if he were to choose Notre Dame.