Former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, is set to transfer to Wisconsin, he announced Tuesday.

Van Dyke, the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, recently visited Wisconsin, which was the favorite to land him for the 2024 season. The Glastonbury, Connecticut, native has played under different offensive coordinators in each of the past three seasons. He had his most success under playcaller Rhett Lashlee in 2021, when he recorded 2,931 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

After struggling in 2022, Van Dyke completed a career-high 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28, shortly after Miami finished the regular season at 7-5.

Wisconsin has been aggressive in the transfer portal since coach Luke Fickell's arrival, adding SMU starter Tanner Mordecai last year as well as Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) and Nick Evers (Oklahoma). The Badgers ushered in a significant scheme change with the Air Raid offense under coordinator Phil Longo, which yielded mixed results in a 7-5 season.

Van Dyke, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, arrives at Wisconsin with 7,478 career passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He played in an Air Raid system this past season at Miami under coordinator Shannon Dawson.

ESPN rated Van Dyke as the nation's No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class.