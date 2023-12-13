Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame junior offensive tackle Joe Alt has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced on social media Wednesday morning.

Alt will not be playing in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State on Dec. 29, joining quarterback Sam Hartman as high-profile offensive opt-outs for the 16th-ranked Fighting Irish (9-3).

"What a ride it has been! From wearing 45 as a tight end to wearing 76 as a left tackle, I'm truly grateful for all the memories at this university and all the friends made on and off the field," Alt wrote on X. "I want to thank God for the abilities He has blessed me with and the opportunities he presented me with here at Notre Dame."

The 6-foot-8, 322-pound Alt -- ranked 15th overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board -- was a finalist for the Lombardi Award this season and was named an AP first-team All-American earlier this week for a second straight season.

Alt started 33 consecutive games at left tackle for Notre Dame. Its offense is 29th in the FBS in total offense (429.2 YPG) heading into its game against Oregon State.

Alt comes from strong bloodlines, as his father, John, was drafted 21st overall as an offensive tackle by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1984.