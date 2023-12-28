What are the New Year's 6 college football bowl games?

Open Extended Reactions

With the holiday season comes college football bowl games. If you're a college football fan, you surely know about the New Year's Six.

For fans who aren't familiar, let's delve into the history and significance of the New Year's Six.

What are the New Year's Six?

The New Year's Six consists of the six major bowl games in the highest level (Division I FBS) that occur around New Year's Day: the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl.

These are six of the oldest bowl games. They've featured college football's biggest moments and determined many national champions.

The New Year's Six hosts the College Football Playoff semifinal games on a revolving schedule. It's a three-year cycle with the following pairings: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl and Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. When the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams next year, the New Year's Six will host the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Where is each bowl game played?

The Rose Bowl is played in Pasadena, California. It is the oldest bowl game, with the first Rose Bowl taking place in 1902.

The Sugar Bowl is held in New Orleans. It's tied for the second-oldest bowl game. It's been played since 1935.

The Cotton Bowl is played in Arlington, Texas. It's the fifth-oldest bowl game, first Cotton Bowl being played in 1937.

The Peach Bowl, the ninth-oldest bowl game, is held in Atlanta. It started in 1968.

The Orange Bowl is played in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is tied for the second-oldest bowl game, starting in 1935.

The Fiesta Bowl, held in Glendale, Arizona, is the 10th-oldest bowl game and has been played annually since 1971. For many years, the Fiesta Bowl was played in Tempe, but it moved to Glendale in 2007.

Who is playing in the New Year's Six this year?

Rose Bowl Game pres. by Prudential: Michigan vs. Alabama (CFP semifinal, Jan.1 at 5 p.m. ET)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (CFP semifinal, Jan.1 at 8:45 p.m. ET)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Ohio State vs. Missouri (Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss (Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. ET)

Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty (Jan 1. at 1 p.m. ET)

Which schools have the most New Year's Six appearances?

Ohio State has nine New Year's Six appearances, the most of any program.

Alabama has the second-most appearances in the New Year's Six, with eight.

Clemson has the third-most New Year's Six appearances, with seven.

Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five, each with six appearances.

