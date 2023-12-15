Open Extended Reactions

LSU added two transfers to its roster Friday with Mississippi State receiver Zavion Thomas and Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Thomas is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman during the 2022 season, and had 202 punt return yards along with a punt return for a touchdown.

Thomas added 503 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2023, as well as 202 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns. He should be able to help LSU in the return game and on offense as the staff will lose production in the receiver room to the NFL, especially with Malik Nabers projected as a high NFL draft pick.

Gilbert is a junior originally from White Castle, Louisiana, and he played in just two games this past season because of a shoulder injury. In the 2022 season he played in 11 games and had 61 total tackles and two interceptions, which will bring much-needed help to the secondary.