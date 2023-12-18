Open Extended Reactions

USC quarterback Malachi Nelson, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, told the Trojans' staff he is entering the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Nelson was committed to Oklahoma out of high school, until he decommitted on Nov. 28, 2021, when coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to take the same job at USC. Nelson then flipped his commitment to the Trojans to play for Riley.

Nelson also was the No. 1 quarterback in the last recruiting cycle and the top recruit in California, out of Los Alamitos, and he was the national Gatorade player of the year in 2022. He threw for 2,898 yards, 35 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as a senior in high school.

He enrolled early at USC and sat behind starter Caleb Williams this past season. He appeared in just one game, throwing three times and completing one pass, which will allow him to use his redshirt and give him four seasons of eligibility remaining.

