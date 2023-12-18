Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader won't be available for the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against South Florida after shoulder surgery, ending his college career.

Shrader was limited in Syracuse's last four games of the season while dealing with a shoulder injury. Instead, the Orange turned to tight end Dan Villari, who largely served as a Wildcat option. Shrader played a bigger role in the team's regular-season finale against Wake Forest, throwing three touchdowns and locking up bowl eligibility for the Orange.

"It was important for me to get our team to a bowl game," Shrader said in a statement released by the team. "I would have done it earlier in the season, but I wanted to wait until we got bowl-eligible. This team has too much talent and works too hard not to play a 13th game."

Shrader's six-year career included three seasons at Mississippi State, including a redshirt year, before transferring to Syracuse, where he's served as the team's starter for the majority of the past three seasons.

He finished 2023 with 13 passing touchdowns and eight more on the ground.

"It's been a blessing and a privilege to play for Syracuse University," Shrader said. "I'm glad my final game in the Dome was an opportunity to help this team get to a bowl. I want to thank [former] Coach [Dino] Babers and his staff for the opportunity to play here. I'm looking to forward to supporting my teammates down in Boca."

With Shrader moving on, Syracuse turned to the transfer market this week and added former Ohio State starter Kyle McCord.