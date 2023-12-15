Open Extended Reactions

There are officially 49 games left in the 2023 college football season: 42 bowl games (including both College Football Playoff semifinals), three remaining FCS playoff games, three lower-level title games and, of course, the CFP National Championship.

Like a snowflake, every bowl is unique and beautiful in its own right. There's a reason to watch every single one. But a lot of them can be categorized -- the Both Teams Really Care bowls, the Key Players Opted Out bowls, the Disappointing Team Redemption bowls, etc. Mixing in some legit, interesting storylines, let's keep those categories in mind as we ask at least one question of every remaining non-CFP game on the slate (all times ET).

Jump to a bowl tier:

Both teams care | Celebration Bowl celebration?

Hot streakers | 11 wins for the Aggies?

The race for 7 wins | Redemption for 2023

Starting 2024 right | Interim impressions

Star QB farewells | The Craig Bohl bowl

How angry is Alabama?| The fireworks in NOLA

Lower-level title games

Who wins the most likely Both Teams Really Care bowls?

Maybe they haven't bowled (or won a bowl) in a while. Maybe their stars are mostly returning and both of their fan bases have relatively short drives. Whatever the reason, we can usually identify some bowls that are more likely than others to have great atmospheres and motivated teams. We won't be limited to just five of them in the coming weeks, but these five bowls certainly check a lot of Potentially Great Bowl boxes.