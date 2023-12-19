Open Extended Reactions

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader, is opting out of the team's upcoming bowl appearance and will begin preparation for the NFL draft.

Coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday that Tagovailoa will not play for the Terrapins against Auburn in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, held Dec. 30 in Nashville. Tagovailoa broke the Big Ten record, held by former Purdue quarterback Curtis Painter, in Maryland's regular-season finale against Rutgers and finished his career with 11,356 passing yards.

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who starred at Alabama for coach Nick Saban and Locksley, Taulia Tagovailoa set almost every Maryland passing records, including yards, touchdowns (77), career completions (955), career completion percentage (67.1), and career 300-yard games (15). He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons, and also set Maryland's career record for total offense (11,473 yards). Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland from Alabama after the 2019 season.

"We certainly thank him and his family for all he's given this program over the last four years," Locksley said. "But like all positions, it's next man up."

Redshirt sophomore Billy Edwards Jr. and redshirt freshman Cameron Edge are expected to handle quarterback duties against Auburn. The two combined for 13 pass attempts this season. Former NC State quarterback MJ Morris, who is transferring to Maryland, will not play for the Terrapins in the bowl game.

"You almost look at this game kind of like a preseason game going into next year," Locksley said. "We've got a lot of faith in Billy, we've got a lot of faith in Cam. Both those guys have the ability, the skill set, to operate our system."