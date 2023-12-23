Tyler Van Dyke throws a nice pass over the middle of the field for a touchdown to give Miami a 21-7 lead. (0:29)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart dipped into the transfer portal for another wide receiver Saturday, adding Miami's Colbie Young.

Young, a junior from Binghamton, New York, will have one season of eligibility left with the Bulldogs. He had 79 receptions for 939 yards with 10 touchdowns the past two seasons at Miami. Young also considered Penn State and Wisconsin as transfer destinations.

"Thank you Miami coaches and teammates for everything," Young wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made the experience amazing and I'm extremely grateful. Thank you to my agent, family, friends, etc. for supporting me through this decision. With that being said I have decided to transfer and am committing to [the] University of Georgia."

Young, 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, is the second wide receiver to announce his intentions to transfer to Georgia. Vanderbilt's London Humphreys, who had 22 receptions for 439 yards in 2023, also is joining the Bulldogs.

South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod announced Friday that he's transferring to Georgia. The former four-star recruit was the No. 134th-ranked prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300.

It's the second year in a row the Bulldogs have shored up their receiver depth through the transfer portal. Last year, Georgia added Mississippi State's Rara Thomas and Missouri's Dominic Lovett.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (who has one season of eligibility left) and possibly junior Ladd McConkey, who hasn't yet announced whether he'll return to school or enter the 2024 NFL draft.