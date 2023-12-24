Open Extended Reactions

Georgia added an SEC running back to its roster with Trevor Etienne announcing Sunday that he is transferring from Florida to play for the Bulldogs.

Etienne, who made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), has spent the past two seasons playing for the Gators after signing as an ESPN 300 prospect out of high school. He split carries with Montrell Johnson Jr. this season and rushed for 753 yards and a team-leading eight rushing touchdowns.

He played all 13 games during his true freshman season in 2022, rushing for 719 yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries while also helping in the return game.

Georgia will lose its top two rushers with seniors Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton both moving on. The two combined for 1,505 yards and 23 touchdowns this season and leave a gaping hole at the position.

Etienne will be an immediate help and will join Cash Jones, Branson Robinson and Len'Neth Whitehead in the backfield in 2024. The Bulldogs are also bringing in ESPN 300 running backs Nathaniel Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, who are both ranked in the top 10 at the position.

Star tight end Brock Bowers also is moving on, and the Bulldogs could lose wide receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey if they decide to leave.

Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have been active in the transfer portal to help replace those spots, with Vanderbilt receiver London Humphreys, Miami receiver Colbie Young and now Etienne, who will all contribute right away.