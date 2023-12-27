Keon Coleman does it all with 57-yard punt return, TD catch in same drive (1:00)

Florida State receiver Keon Coleman said he plans to enter the NFL draft, adding yet another name to the extensive list of Seminoles who will have a new home in 2024.

Coleman announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram, thanking Florida State -- as well as his previous school, Michigan State -- and lamenting that the Seminoles didn't get a chance to finish out the season with a playoff berth.

"We gave it everything we had and, unfortunately, did not have the opportunity to prove that we were the best team in college football this year," Coleman said. "I'm forever grateful for the fans, my coaches and my teammates who are now my lifelong brothers."

Coleman transferred to Florida State in May and made an instant impact, catching three touchdowns in the Seminoles' Week 1 win over LSU.

Coleman battled injuries and inconsistency at times this season, but he still finished with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 25 punt returns for 300 yards. He currently is 12th on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2024 NFL draft Big Board.

In 2022 at Michigan State, Coleman had 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Coleman joins fellow Florida State stars Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Jaheim Bell and Akeem Dent as bowl-game opt-outs, while other key contributors, including quarterback Tate Rodemaker and linebacker DJ Lundy have entered the transfer portal and will not play. In all, nearly 20 players from Florida State's ACC championship game depth chart will be unavailable for the Seminoles' bowl game against Georgia on Dec. 31.