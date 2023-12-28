Open Extended Reactions

It's the final stretch of 2023 college football bowl games, and several 2024 NFL draft prospects will be looking to put up one last solid game of tape. Sure, plenty of the top names have opted out -- including USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels -- but we'll still see many potential first-rounders take the field.

So we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid a bunch of questions about the best and most interesting prospects in play over the final few days of games (not including the CFP National Championship on Jan. 8). Who could stand out and rise up draft boards? Who can answer lingering questions for scouts' evaluations with one more big outing? Draft analyst Steve Muench also picked out an under-the-radar prospect to watch for each day of games, and then all three of our experts closed with early national title predictions.

We begin with Thursday's four-game slate.

Jump to:

Dec. 28 | Dec. 29 | Dec. 30

Jan. 1 | CFP picks

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

What is Cooper Beebe's ceiling in the NFL?