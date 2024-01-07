Open Extended Reactions

LSU receiver Malik Nabers, who led all FBS players in 2023 with 1,569 receiving yards, announced on social media Saturday that he was entering the NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Nabers became only the second LSU player in history with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He totaled 1,017 yards as a sophomore in 2022.

Nabers had 14 touchdown catches this season, tying him for third nationally. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Nabers as the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2024 NFL draft and the No. 3 receiver prospect.

Nabers was one of only three FBS receivers this season to catch 80 or more passes and average more than 17 yards per catch. The other two were Washington's Rome Odunze and Oregon's Troy Franklin.

One of the more productive receivers in college football over the last two seasons, Nabers led the SEC with 72 receptions in 2022. He was one of three finalists this season for the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the nation. Nabers has great speed, evidenced by his 17 catches of 30 yards or longer, which led all FBS players.

Nabers was Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels' top target this season and leaves LSU as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,003).