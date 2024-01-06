Open Extended Reactions

LSU got a commitment from the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class on Saturday when quarterback Bryce Underwood announced his decision to play for the Tigers. He chose LSU over a final group of Alabama and Michigan, and gives coach Brian Kelly the best prospect and top quarterback in the cycle.

Underwood is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound recruit from Belleville, Michigan, and had offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and most other major programs. It was LSU that won out, however, and is adding the talented quarterback.

"They offered me as a sophomore, have been recruiting me since then and the program history," Underwood said. "They have great program history, great quarterback history, as well."

As a junior at Belleville High School, Underwood threw for 3,165 yards and had 40 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also had 160 rush yards and seven rushing touchdowns for his team. He is viewed as a potential immediate impact prospect and a quarterback who can make an impact for LSU early on in his career.

He has aspirations to make it to the next level, which was a big part of the discussion with the LSU coaches.

"The development for me as a quarterback to prepare myself for the NFL is what mattered for me," Underwood said. "Also, having a relatable offense that I'm getting into is a big thing as well."

The staff was also able to utilize the fact that Jayden Daniels had just won the Heisman trophy in their favor. That resonated with Underwood, who said he's able to see the success he could have at LSU, rather than having to envision what could be.

His commitment gives the Tigers four ESPN 300 commitments in the 2025 class, along with five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the No. 4 prospect overall, from Duncan, Texas, as well as running back Harlem Berry, the No. 16 recruit overall, and linebacker Keylan Moses, ranked No. 265 in the class.