Now that the college football season is over, ESPN names its way-too-early top 25 for the 2024 season. (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Sarkisian has agreed to a four-year contract extension with Texas through 2030, the school announced Saturday.

Sarkisian originally signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract with Texas in 2021.

The extension comes a day after Sarkisian reaffirmed his commitments to the Longhorns on social media after being linked to Alabama's high-profile vacancy.

On Friday post on X, the Texas football program posted a short video of Sarkisian with the caption, "Just getting started." Sarkisian posted the "Horns up" emoji in a response to the post.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas," Sarkisian said in a statement released Saturday. "We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the way our players have grown -- on and off the field.

"But we're just getting started. I've said it all along, we've been building this program for long term success. We're here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out. And we're so lucky to have an awesome group of players, a great staff, an unbelievably supportive administration, and the power of Longhorn Nation behind us to help us do that. I can't thank CDC, President Hartzell and Chairman Eltife enough for their commitment to our mission from day one, and I'm grateful for their continued support."

Sarkisian, 49, was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when they finished 13-0 in 2020 and defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It was Alabama's sixth and final national championship under coach Nick Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons.

This past season, Sarkisian guided the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and their first appearance in a CFP semifinal. Texas lost to Washington 37-31 in a CFP semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. His teams are 25-14 in three seasons at Texas.

Sarkisian, a former coach at Washington and USC, also worked as an off-field analyst at Alabama in 2016, after he was fired by the Trojans.