COLUMBIA, S.C. -- One-time Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to South Carolina, he said Tuesday.

Ashford posted his pledge to the Gamecocks on social media, saying, "Gamecock Nation, whatever it takes, let's do it."

Ashford spent the past two seasons at Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound passer from Hoover, Alabama, was the Tigers starter in 2022. He threw for 1,613 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ashford also ran for 710 yards and seven scores.

Ashford was a backup in 2023 under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, appearing in 10 games with one start. He passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Ashford began his career at Oregon, where he spent two seasons but did not see any action.

He will bring experience to South Carolina's quarterback room, where Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler had been the starter the past two seasons.

Promising sophomore LaNorris Sellers is expected to compete to replace Rattler as starter this season. Sellers appeared in four games this past season, completing two of his four throws for touchdowns.