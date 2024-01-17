Open Extended Reactions

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders wasn't lying when he addressed the team after being hired in 2022 and said he's "bringing his luggage and it's Louis [Vuitton]."

On Tuesday, his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders ripped the runway in the 2024 Louis Vuitton men's fall-winter show in Paris.

Shilo Sanders, who plays safety, wore an orange camouflage bubble coat over a button-down plaid shirt, with a pair of brown pants and a duffle bag to complete his fit. Shedeur Sanders was styled with a green pearl button-down shirt under an orange vest. The quarterback matched his brother with a pair of orange camouflage pants.

Shilo Sanders modeled an orange camouflage bubble coat at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter show in Paris. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

While in Paris, the brothers connected with Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams, who headlined the fall-winter show as part of his collection.

Williams, the brand's men's creative director, interacted with the Sanders family after the show.

"How can we get our hands on some merch?" Shilo Sanders asked Williams.

"We got you. ... And I got to send your dad [Deion] some stuff because I know he be [representing] crazy," Williams said.