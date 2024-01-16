Open Extended Reactions

Texas received two transfer commitments Tuesday, adding former Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden and former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

Bolden, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, announced his decision on social media. He reportedly also considered Arizona, Washington and USC.

As a junior this season, Bolden led Oregon State in catches (54) and receiving yards (746), playing primarily as a slot receiver. He was responsible for 24.3% of the Beavers' receptions.

Bolden's commitment comes on the heels of Isaiah Bond's commitment to play for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian two days ago. Bond led Alabama in receptions in 2023 and entered the transfer portal after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Texas also received a transfer commitment from former Houston receiver Matthew Golden last month.

The wave of transfers is important for the Longhorns, who lost their top three receivers and top five pass-catchers to the NFL.

Shortly after Bolden announced his decision, Texas announced he had officially signed with the team, noting he will enroll prior to spring practice.

Blackshire, who is from Duncanville, Texas, appeared in 25 games over three seasons with Alabama, registering 25 tackles.