LSU true freshman offensive lineman Lance Heard announced that he is transferring to Tennessee.

Heard was the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 3 offensive tackle. He is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman, originally from Monroe, Louisiana.

He entered the transfer portal Jan. 2 and took visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma before landing with the Volunteers. Despite being a true freshman, Heard played in 12 games at tackle this past season for the Tigers.

Tennessee was in need of some help up front after right tackle Gerald Mincey transferred to Kentucky. Heard will have three years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately upon arrival at Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been active in the transfer portal, adding Heard, Notre Dame tight end Holden Staes, Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, Alabama tight end Miles Kitselman, Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray, Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy and Middle Tennessee State safety Jakobe Thomas.