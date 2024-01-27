Open Extended Reactions

Michigan announced Sherrone Moore as its new head coach on Friday, replacing Jim Harbaugh, who earlier this week took the head-coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore's contract is for five years with a base salary of $500,000, with $5 million in additional compensation in Year 1. His salary will increase by 2 percent in the subsequent years, and Moore will also receive $500,000 per contract year if he remains as head coach for the entirety of the year.

Moore also can earn up to $3.5 million in bonuses, including $500,000 for winning a conference championship and $1 million for winning the national championship. His buyout starts at $5 million and decreases by $1 million each year, down to $1 million in the final year of the contract.

Moore had served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and was the interim head coach in four games this past season as Harbaugh served suspensions. Moore went 4-0 in those games, including wins over Penn State and Ohio State, helping to keep Michigan undefeated in its run to a national championship.

He is the first Black football head coach in Michigan's history to hold a permanent position.