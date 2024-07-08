Open Extended Reactions

Michigan flipped the commitment of four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame on Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to ESPN, scoring a massive recruiting victory for coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

Taylor, No. 41 in the ESPN 300 and the fifth-ranked cornerback in this cycle, had been pledged to the Fighting Irish since Dec. 1, 2023 and ranked as the highest-rated prospect committed to Notre Dame in 2025. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back now stands as the top player committed to Michigan in Moore's inaugural signing class in charge of the Wolverines.

Taylor, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion Ike Taylor, is a standout cornerback at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. He made 45 total tackles, including six for loss, with one interception as a junior last fall.

Taylor took four visits to Notre Dame before committing to the Fighting Irish late last year over heavy interest from Florida State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Louisville. Eight months later, following June visits to Alabama, Notre Dame and Michigan, Taylor's flip to the Wolverines plants him as the centerpiece of the program's incoming class.

Taylor joins top-100 defenders Kainoa Winston (No. 4 safety in 2025) and Nathaniel Marshall (No. 4 defensive tackle) as the top defensive prospects committed to the Wolverines in 2025. Shortly after Taylor's flip Monday, Michigan landed a commitment from four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, who now ranks as the highest rated offensive talent pledged to the program this cycle.

Without Taylor, Notre Dame's fourth-ranked class still includes 10 ESPN 300 prospects, including No. 2 dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight, offensive tackle Will Black (No. 99 in ESPN 300) and tight end James Flanigan (No. 145).

