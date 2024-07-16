Kirby Smart joins "Get Up" to discuss how Georgia has navigated the evolving college football landscape from NIL deals to the expanded playoff format. (2:11)

DALLAS -- Georgia offensive lineman Kelton Smith Jr. will no longer play football because of a pre-existing medical condition that he and his family, along with the sports medicine staff at Georgia, have closely monitored, the school announced Tuesday.

Smith Jr. will remain on scholarship, continue his studies at Georgia and contribute to the football team in a different capacity, according to a news release.

"This is never an easy transition for a player, and we vow to stick with Kelton during this period and provide him the support he needs," coach Kirby Smart said in a prepared statement. "It is tough losing a person of Kelton's character, but we look forward to him staying a part of our program."

Smith Jr., a redshirt freshman from Columbus, Ga., was an ESPN four-star prospect out of Carver High School.

Georgia also announced that senior defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh is no longer on the team because of a violation of team rules.