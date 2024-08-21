Steve Coughlin and Joe Fortenbaugh detail how bettors should target Alabama's and LSU's odds at making the new 12-team College Football Playoff. (2:14)

The Mountain West Conference is buzzing with excitement ahead of the 2024 season, with Boise State (-130) currently listed as the odds-on favorite to win the title at ESPN BET. As new coaches and standout players emerge, fans can expect a season filled with intense competition and exciting matchups.

Seven first-year head coaches will make their debuts with their teams this season, including former Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis with San Diego State and former Virginia and BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico.

Spencer Danielson, who led Boise State to the Mountain West title in 2023 as an interim head coach, was promoted to the full-time gig last year.

After going 9-4 last season, Air Force must replace a substantial portion of its starting lineup on both offense and defense, including all five offensive linemen, and its top two running backs.

Sophomore QB Mikey Keene returns to Fresno State after a 9-4 season, while Tim Skipper was named the Bulldogs' interim head coach in the offseason after Jeff Tedford stepped down because of health concerns.

UNLV was the darling of the Mountain West last year, finishing 9-5 after a 5-7 season the year before. Barry Odom enters his second year as the Rebels' head coach, but the team will have to replace the production of dual-threat quarterback and MWC Freshman of the Year Jayden Maiava.

Here are each team's regular-season win totals, conference and national championship odds as we head into the season.

Maldonado's Pick: Boise State to win Mountain West (-130)

Boise State feels like a safe pick, but I couldn't find a strong enough reason to back any other team. The expectation is that the Broncos will build on their 2023 momentum, closing the regular season with four straight wins including the Mountain West championship game, after starting 2-3.

Boise State has one of the best running backs in the country in potential Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty, who led the FBS in all-purpose yards per game and ranked fifth in total touchdowns in 2023. The Broncos' potent ground game was a cornerstone of their offensive strategy, ranking top 10 in the country in both total rushing yards and rushing yards per carry last season.

Sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen returns as the starter after playing in nine games last year and could see significant improvement. On defense, key players Ahmed Hassanein and Andrew Simpson, Both players ranked in the top 20 nationally for tackles for loss last season and contributed to the Broncos ranking in the top 15 in sacks. Hassanein and Simpson are instrumental in disrupting opposing offenses and are expected to lead the unit again in 2024.

I wanted to make a case for Fresno State. The Bulldogs return key offensive players, including quarterback Mikey Keene and running back Malik Sherrod. Their experienced offensive line and the addition of USC transfer Korey Foreman on defense bolster their overall team strength. However, the Bulldogs finished last season ranked first in the conference in interceptions and top five nationally, but lost their top safety, cornerback and linebacker. Therefore, I'm choosing to roll with the Broncos.