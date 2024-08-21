2024 college football Week 0: Betting odds and lines

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is finally here. While most of the AP Top 25 teams in the country won't be playing until Week 1, there are still a few marquee games that bettors can wager on.

No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech open their seasons in Dublin in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Seminoles are coming off a season in which they went undefeated and won the ACC but missed out on the College Football Playoff. Things might be different this year with the new 12-team format set to debut at the end of the season. Florida State is currently listed at 35-1 to win the national championship at ESPN BET and +140 to make the playoff.

Three other games with FBS teams have odds listed at ESPN BET, including an FCS vs. FBS showdown between Montana State and New Mexico. Despite being an FCS team, Montana State is currently listed as 11.5-point favorite over the Lobos. In the night cap, one of the ACC newest members this season, SMU, takes on Nevada. The Mustangs enter their Week 0 matchup as 25-point favorites. The final game of the night features Hawai'i taking on FCS Delaware State as massive 38-point favorites.

Here are all of the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 0 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of ESPN BET.

No. 10 Florida State (-10.5) vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, noon ET, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on ESPN

Money line: Florida State (-450), Georgia Tech (+360)

Total: 55.5 points

Betting Trends

Florida State has won 12 straight games against ACC opponents (8-4 ATS in span).

Georgia Tech is 7-2 ATS, 5-4 outright as underdog last season (tied for most underdog wins in FBS last season)

Georgia Tech is 7-1 ATS in their past eight meetings against Florida State (did not cover in last meeting in 2022), 4-4 SU in span

Overs went 9-4 in Georgia Tech games last season

Montana State (-11.5) at New Mexico

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Money line: Montana State (-360), New Mexico (+290)

Total: 54.5 points

Betting Trends

Montana State (-10.5) is the largest FCS favorite against an FBS team since 2013 (Old Dominion ( -14) vs Idaho, Jacksonville State (-10.5) vs Georgia State). Old Dominion and Jacksonville State have since transitioned to the FBS, while Idaho transition to the FCS. Georgia State's game against Jacksonville state was in its first FBS season.

SMU (-25) at Nevada

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nevada

Money line: SMU (-3500), Nevada (+1500)

Total: 56.5 points

Betting Trends

SMU is 9-0 SU, 7-2 ATS when laying at least 17 points under Rhett Lashlee

SMU is in its largest road favorite role since the 1978 FBS/FCS split

Delaware State at Hawai'i (-38)

Saturday, 11:59 p.m. ET, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Total: 55.5 points