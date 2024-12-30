Phil Murphy checks in on the 49ers and the Lions, who face off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, and where their fortunes have gone in 2024. (0:55)

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell didn't flinch.

A thrilling Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers had come down to the final moments. Facing a fourth-and-1 with 43 seconds remaining and the score tied at 31, Campbell's Lions held the ball on the Green Bay 21-yard-line. The Packers, who had exhausted their final timeout two plays before, were holding out hope that quarterback Jordan Love would have enough time to get the offense in field goal range -- or better -- after a likely chip-shot field goal attempt by Campbell's Lions on the next play.

Conventional wisdom said Detroit, who wound down the clock before calling a timeout, should kick a field goal. Campbell had other plans. What came next seemed to unfold in slow motion. Quarterback Jared Goff took the snap, tripped on one of his offensive linemen, and, while falling to the ground, barely reached the ball to running back David Montgomery, whose 7-yard gain set up Jake Bates' winning 35-yard field goal as time expired. It was Detroit's fifth fourth-down attempt of the game -- and its fourth conversion.

For most teams, this level of risk would be extraordinary. For Campbell's Lions, it's business as usual. Since his arrival in 2021, the Lions have gone for it on fourth down at the highest rate in the NFL (31.3%).

That aggressiveness hasn't wavered, even after criticism for two failed fourth-down calls in last season's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, whom they visit for a rematch Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+). Campbell's bold philosophy remains the backbone of Detroit's identity, a mindset forged through preparation and unwavering trust in his coaches and players.

"When you're in it with these guys, and you've been around them long enough ...," Campbell said as he named coaches and players after the win against the Packers. "There's been enough time on task with those guys ... that I felt good, and I felt like we'd find a way.

"You'd love to say that if you're going to do that, you're going to convert every one of them, but that's not the reality. ... There is risk with it, but I felt like with our guys, it wouldn't be as big of a risk as it may appear to be."

The Lions say successful conversions exact a toll on the opposing defense, physically and psychologically. Fourth-down plays have also been nerve-wracking moments for Detroit's players, especially those new to the team. But over time, they've learned to adapt and relish the opportunity.

"It's cool with me as long as it gives us another chance to keep scoring and get the ball, I'm with it," Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs told ESPN. "Pretty much I think if it's like fourth-and-5 and under, I think we're pretty much gonna go for it. I do that on the (Madden) game so I ain't got no problem with it."

CAMPBELL HAS EARNED the nickname "Dan Gamble" in Detroit for his trademark aggressiveness.

Heading into Week 17, the Lions have the most fourth-down attempts (144) in the NFL since Campbell took over in 2021. They have converted 55.6% of them (80-for-144), which is 10th best in the league over that span.

His penchant for rolling the dice showed early. Four games into his tenure, his winless Lions controversially passed up two field goal attempts -- on a fourth-and-5 from the 5-yard line with the team trailing 14-0 on their second possession, then again on a fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter -- in a 24-14 Week 4 loss at the Chicago Bears.

Campbell, whose team finished 3-13-1 that season, was unapologetic.