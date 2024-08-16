Steve Coughlin and Joe Fortenbaugh detail how bettors should target Alabama's and LSU's odds at making the new 12-team College Football Playoff. (2:14)

The 2024 Sun Belt football conference could be interesting this season, with several competitive teams that could surprise, although the landscape remains largely unchanged, with familiar teams vying for supremacy. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas State Bobcats are the top contenders to capture the conference title.

This season brings significant coaching changes, with five new head coaches stepping into leadership roles. Dell McGee takes the helm at Georgia State, bringing experience from his time as a run game coordinator at Georgia. Bob Chesney joins James Madison after a successful tenure at Holy Cross, where he led the team to multiple Patriot League championships. Bryant Vincent steps in at ULM, having previously served as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico. Major Applewhite is now leading South Alabama, having been promoted from his role as the team's offensive coordinator. Gerad Parker takes over at Troy, coming from Notre Dame, where he served as the offensive coordinator.

One player to watch is Joey Aguilar, the senior quarterback from App State, who was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Aguilar set several school single-season records last season, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense, completions and attempts, capped with 13 games of at least 200 passing yards.