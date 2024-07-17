Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Eddie Dunning, who painted the South Carolina Gamecock logo at midfield in Williams-Brice Stadium for 40 seasons, has died, university officials said. He was 69.

South Carolina's athletic department announced his death Wednesday. Dunning's obituary said he died on July 13 at a Columbia hospital. No cause of death was provided.

Dunning joined the department in 1983 and began painting the longtime Gamecocks' logo at the center of the football field the next year.

"He will be greatly missed," South Carolina athletics said in a social media post.

The post said that Dunning volunteered to deliver food to his community through the Harvest Hope organization.

Dunning explained his process in a video posted by The State newspaper in honor of his 32nd season. He said he typically started painting the logo on Thursday so it will be finished and dry by a Saturday game day.

"When everybody's happy, I'm happy," Dunning said about his finished product.