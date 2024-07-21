Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an apparent drowning at a Utah reservoir, according to the school. He was 22.

According to the Cache County Sheriff's Office, a search began Saturday afternoon at Porcupine Reservoir after callers reported a young man was seen cliff diving and did not resurface.

Seldon's body was recovered at 9:05 p.m. MT after an extensive search that included a dive team and helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

"Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information," the Cache County Sheriff's Office said.

The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cIScmcewp5 — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 21, 2024

Seldon transferred to Utah State earlier this year after spending the past two seasons at New Mexico State, where he played under Nate Dreiling, Utah State's interim head coach and defensive coordinator.

"Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own," Dreiling said in a statement released by the school. "Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss."

Seldon was scheduled to start classes at Utah State during the upcoming fall semester.

"Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.," Utah State vice president and director of athletics Diana Sabau said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre."

Seldon was a team captain at New Mexico State and appeared in 28 games with the Aggies, recording 98 tackles and two interceptions. After starring at Belleville (Mich.) High School, he spent two years at Michigan before transferring to New Mexico State ahead of the 2022 season.

"The Aggie community is devastated to hear the news of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr.," New Mexico State said in a social media post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore posted on social media that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Seldon, who he called "a great young man on and off the field."