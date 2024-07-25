Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina has not named a starting quarterback to replace first-round pick Drake Maye, but coach Mack Brown says the Tar Heels have a chance to be a better team no matter who wins the competition.

Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and Conner Harrell head into fall camp vying for the starting job. It is the second time in four years the Tar Heels must replace a quarterback who has gone off to the NFL -- Sam Howell in 2022 and Maye to the New England Patriots in April with the No. 3 pick.

Given the way both Howell and Maye played at North Carolina, the offenses tended to be more quarterback focused. Now, there could be a massive shift -- with first-team All-ACC running back Omarion Hampton returning.

"I think we can have a better chance to have a better team without as much hype at quarterback," Brown said. "We'll run the ball better. We'll play better defense. We'll play complementary football better. With Sam and Drake, you're trying to win the Heisman. You're throwing it every time.

"So we finally might have a running team that can throw the ball, and that will help our defense. We haven't been able to do any of that."

Brown noted that North Carolina was in the same position two years ago -- with Maye and Jacolby Criswell in a quarterback competition during fall camp, working to replace Howell. Criswell ended up transferring to Arkansas but has now returned to North Carolina and will be in the mix as well.

"Two years ago, we didn't know who was going to play," Brown said. "And we were under the radar, and everybody said Sam Howell's gone? They're not going to be as good. We were 9-1 to start the season. So I think it's the same. Max has thrown 900 balls in the SEC. We're going to be better than people think we are on the offensive line. Our receivers are good. We've got maybe the best running back in our league, in the country, and we've got some good ones behind him. We've got a great tight end room.

"So I think the offense is going to be really good. Conner runs 4.4. He's really smart. He's really good. Jacolby's played in the SEC, he's played with us. So we've got three really talented quarterbacks."

Maye threw for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions last season, while Hampton emerged out of the backfield, rushing for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns. But for the two years Maye started at quarterback, North Carolina started the season strong but faded. The 9-1 start in 2022 led to an ACC championship game appearance, but North Carolina lost its final four games to go 9-5.

After starting 6-0 last season, North Carolina lost five of its final seven games and finished 8-5. Brown made a change at defensive coordinator, hiring former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins to revamp that group. But the focus remains on the quarterbacks.

Brown said he had a conversation with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey about coming up with a process for fall camp where one quarterback can separate himself.

"I said, 'Let's take five things that they have to do to win games, and then we're going to put them in scrimmage situations more than ever before in practice, and we're going to grade those five things,'" Brown said. "So no turnovers, really quick decisions, get the ball out of your hands, don't take a quarterback sack. It's not your fault if the tackle misses, but if you're holding the ball, we're going to put it on you. We're going to grade those guys very harshly. And they're going to have to have that pressure of figuring it out. But I think they're all three good enough."

Brown also did not rule out the possibility of playing both Johnson and Harrell given their distinctive skill sets. Johnson is on his third school and fifth offensive coordinator, but he brings starting experience Harrell does not have. Harrell is a dual threat with speed, and he spent last season as the backup to Maye, starting the bowl game against West Virginia.

"I think a big thing for me is consistency," Harrell said. "Seeing how consistent Drake was throughout practice, throughout games, very even-keeled not a lot of ups and downs. That's a very hard thing to conquer. But Drake really mastered that, and I'm trying to model after that consistency."

For his part, Johnson said he can take experiences at his previous stops to help him at North Carolina.

"I think just honestly learning from each and every situation I've been in has been so important for me when it comes to leadership," Johnson said. "It starts with leading by example first because you've got to earn everybody's respect, then you can take over vocally. I think just honestly enjoying the whole thing because there's so much pressure, there's so much that goes into this, finding the little pieces of joy throughout the journey."