The ACC opens the 2024 season with a new look, as three new teams join a conference that already feels up for grabs. New this year are Cal, Stanford and SMU, eager to prove they belong. And yes, Florida State and Clemson are back despite their ongoing legal cases with the ACC.

How will the conference move affect those three new teams? Are Florida State and Clemson the clear front-runners, or will Miami, Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville or another team find itself in the mix to win an ACC championship?

ESPN reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale look at the league's top newcomers, biggest early-season games, coaches on the hot seat, and MVP and championship game picks.

Jump to a section:

CFP outlook | Top transfers | Impact freshmen

Our favorite players | Must-see games

Numbers to know | On the hot seat

Teams on the rise | Power rankings

CFP outlook

Mike Norvell and Florida State look to defend their ACC crown, but there's no clear-cut favorite in the league race. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

The good news for the ACC is it won't be left out of the playoff for a fourth straight year in 2024 thanks to the guaranteed bid that comes with the CFP's expansion to 12 teams. The bad news is the league ought to be shooting for multiple bids but the odds of that happening might not be great. Make no mistake, the league is deep at the top, with as many as seven teams with realistic hopes of a playoff berth. But unless two or three really pull away from the pack, that many contenders is usually a recipe for some internal chaos.

Should be in

There is no clear-cut favorite in the ACC, so although its champion is guaranteed a berth, it's anyone's guess who that'll be. If history is any guide, however, Clemson or Florida State would be the obvious choice. The Tigers and Seminoles have won the league every year but one since 2011. Both have potentially elite defenses and some intriguing skill talent on offense, but both have big question marks at QB, with Cade Klubnik looking for growth after a shaky sophomore season at Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei hoping to replace all the production lost by Jordan Travis' departure at FSU.

In the running

Aside from the two co-favorites, the biggest name in the mix is Miami. The Hurricanes pushed all their chips to the middle of the table this offseason, landing a host of talent via the transfer portal, including QB Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez. There's a strong case to be made that the Canes are the most talented team in the league -- it's just that talent hasn't always translated to wins in Coral Gables.

Don't forget about NC State, however. The Wolfpack also cleaned up in the portal, adding QB Grayson McCall, tailback Jordan Waters, receiver Noah Rogers and tight end Justin Joly, giving Dave Doeren perhaps his most potent offense since he arrived in 2014. An accommodating schedule also sets up nicely for the Pack. The problem, of course, is this is a program that has won 10 games just once in its history.

Long shots

Perhaps no ACC team is getting more offseason buzz than Virginia Tech, which closed out 2023 by winning five of seven, including a 41-20 victory over Tulane in a bowl game. The Hokies bring back virtually every key player from last year's team, including QB Kyron Drones and tailback Bhayshul Tuten, giving Brent Pry a real shot at returning the once great program to the national spotlight. Still, moving from 7-6 to a playoff berth requires some significant improvement from last season.

Louisville played for an ACC title last year, and the Cardinals' defense looks plenty capable of leading the charge back to Charlotte in 2024. The biggest question looming for Jeff Brohm's team is at quarterback, where Tyler Shough arrives via the portal for a sixth season of college ball and is still hoping to play his first injury-free season.

If there's a true dark horse in the mix, it might be North Carolina. The Heels would seem to be taking a step back after saying goodbye to QB Drake Maye, but the makeup of this team figures to lean more heavily on the supporting cast. A potentially elite ground game, a much bigger offensive line and a defense looking for a fresh start under new coordinator Geoff Collins have Heels fans thinking there's a new blueprint for success in Chapel Hill.

Top transfers

A lot of quarterbacks: With Miami's Ward, FSU's Uiagalelei and NC State's McCall among the most intriguing. Add in Shough, UNC's Max Johnson and Syracuse's Kyle McCord and half a dozen ACC teams with big aspirations are starting a QB who arrived via the portal. Which team takes the biggest step in 2024 might depend on which transfer QB has the biggest impact.

Florida State DE Marvin Jones Jr.: Jones is an FSU legacy -- son of Noles great Marvin Jones Sr. -- but he opted for Georgia out of high school. After two seasons with limited action, however, Jones Jr. hit the portal and went home to Florida State this offseason, and from the reports from coach Mike Norvell, it's been a match made in heaven. Jones has bulked up and wreaked havoc in practices, and given Norvell's success with transfer pass rushers -- see first-round picks Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse -- it's entirely possible Jones will blossom into one of the most feared defenders in the conference in 2024.

NC State C Zeke Correll: The Wolfpack completely rebuilt its offense in the portal this season, and while McCall, Rogers, Waters and others got ample headlines, the buzz in the locker room is loudest for Correll. A sixth-year senior, Correll started 31 games at Notre Dame before arriving in Raleigh this offseason. He was recovering from injury in the spring, but he still made his leadership felt, and he figures to be the anchor for an O-line that may well be the linchpin for NC State's success in 2024.

Impact freshmen

Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson: The Tigers have been missing a game breaker at receiver over the past several seasons, but there is optimism that will change this year, thanks in part to incoming freshman Wesco. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound freshman, an ESPN 300 prospect, enrolled early in spring as one of the top receivers in the country. So far, he has not disappointed. When asked during ACC Kickoff for a player who will be a difference-maker this year, quarterback Cade Klubnik did not hesitate to say Wesco. When asked to elaborate, he said, "You'll see."

Elija Lofton, TE, Miami: The Hurricanes signed another top recruiting class, but the player who has drawn early raves as someone who can make an impact early is Lofton, an ESPN 300 prospect who enrolled early and was there for spring practice. Miami, which has a long and storied tight end tradition, could use him in a variety of ways thanks to his versatility. He played running back in the spring game, for example, to help provide some depth. Coach Mario Cristobal has not shied away from praising Lofton, either.

Sincere Edwards, DL, Pittsburgh: Defensive line is a position that will have a completely revamped look for Pitt this season, with turnover across the board leading to opportunities for players to step up. Coach Pat Narduzzi said Edwards will be in the rotation along the defensive front this season, and those who have paid attention to Pitt in recent years know the Panthers like to play aggressively -- and have a knack for developing NFL talent. -- Tom Luginbill

Our favorite players

Omarion Hampton rushed for 1,504 yards last season and could play an even bigger role in the Tar Heels' offense this year. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: Hampton will make North Carolina must-see TV this season as he follows up on an absolutely dominant season, in which he ran for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns. North Carolina got even bigger on its offensive line, which can only bode well for Hampton and the Tar Heels' running game.

Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville: Gillotte plays with a reckless enthusiasm that makes it hard to watch anybody else on the field. Last season, he had 14.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks, and he decided to return for one more season to prove he can do much more.

Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal: There is a reason preseason hype has followed Ott into the ACC even though he has yet to take a snap in his new conference. He was that dominant last season in the Pac-12, with 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. Oh, he can return kicks, too. His 119.58 all-purpose yards per game ranks fourth among all returning players in the country.

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami: Will quarterback Cam Ward make some plays on offense this season? Absolutely. But Bain will be the player to watch on defense after a terrific freshman debut last season. Bain had 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, in addition to 44 tackles, and is poised for more in 2024.

Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech: The Hokies have high hopes to get back to an ACC championship game this season in large part because of the development of Drones in the second half of last season. Drones can turn routine plays into highlights, and his running ability makes it hard to predict what exactly will happen every time he takes a snap.

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson: Go rewatch last year's Gator Bowl against Kentucky to find out why Mafah is one of our favorite players. Mafah set a Gator Bowl record with four touchdown runs, and, well, he's been known to bowl over a linebacker or two. Tough and physical with speed, Mafah now takes center stage with Will Shipley gone to the NFL.

Patrick Payton, DE, Florida State: His quickness and speed off the edge have allowed him to excel, with 14.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 10 pass breakups, 7 hurries and 2 forced fumbles last season. But with Jared Verse on the other side, there were times he was overshadowed. Not any longer.

Marlowe Wax, LB, Syracuse: One of the best, most consistent players in the ACC, Wax has played in 49 career games since his freshman year in 2020. His longevity alone makes him stand out from a crowd, but he also happens to be one of the best linebackers in the conference. Wax led the team in tackles (110), tackles for loss (11.5) and forced fumbles (4) in 2023.

Must-see games

Clemson vs. Georgia, Aug. 31: The last time these two teams opened the season, in 2021, DJ Uiagalelei started at quarterback, Clemson lost 10-3 and the Tigers have not quite hit the same results as they did during their six-year playoff run. What better way to see where Clemson stacks up than this opener?

Miami vs. Florida, Aug. 31: There is no denying the stakes on the line for both teams. Florida coach Billy Napier and Miami coach Mario Cristobal each enter Year 3 facing rabid fan bases eager to win and win now. Headed into the season, the Canes appear to be far better positioned to make a statement in 2024 -- making this an even bigger high-stakes game.

NC State vs. Tennessee, Sept. 7: For the ACC to try to get multiple teams into the expanded College Football Playoff, its teams are going to have to perform well in nonconference play. This is a huge game to that end, but also for an NC State team that has embraced high expectations for 2024.

Clemson at Florida State, Oct. 5: Clemson and Florida State have combined to play in 13 of the past 14 ACC championship games, and it stands to reason that both will be in the mix to make it back to Charlotte this year. This game is always huge, but without divisions, the result not only gives the winner a leg up but could also have implications on possible tiebreakers down the line.

Florida State at Miami, Oct. 26: Miami has designs on playing for a championship this year, and to do that, the Canes will have to get past the Noles. Florida State has won three straight on its rival, including a 45-3 victory the last time they played in Miami, in Year 1 under Cristobal. That game has not been forgotten.

Clemson at Virginia Tech, Nov. 9: Given what both teams look like on paper headed into the season, we are projecting this game to have major ACC championship game implications. Virginia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2007. Four of Clemson's past six wins over the Hokies were in the ACC title game.

Numbers to know

2,684: Miles between Boston College's Alumni Stadium and Stanford Stadium

3: Active FBS coaches with a national title -- 2 are in the ACC (Dabo Swinney and Mack Brown; Kirby Smart is the other)

51%: Percentage of total starts from transfers players for Florida State over the past two seasons, third highest among Power 4 schools

0%: Percentage of total starts from transfers players for Clemson over the past two seasons, lowest among Power 4 schools -- ESPN Stats & Information

On the hot seat

The ACC heads into the season with relative stability among its head coaches. The two coaches who were on the hot seat headed into 2023 are no longer in the league (Jeff Hafley and Dino Babers), and there are five coaches headed into Years 1 or 2. Those looking at win-loss records only would point to Virginia coach Tony Elliott, who is 6-16 in two seasons. But there are extenuating circumstances at Virginia, given the tragedy the program endured in his first season as head coach, when three players were killed and the rest of the regular season was canceled as a result. Elliott said this feels like Year 1 for him, given everything that has happened since his arrival, and Virginia has been a place known to give its coaches time and patience.

Teams on the rise

Adelson: NC State

The Wolfpack have been a program on the rise over the past several years, but they now believe it's time to take that next step from eight- or nine-win team to contender. "We expect the expectations now," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

Hale: Virginia Tech

Coach Brent Pry said during ACC Kickoff that he would be disappointed if the Hokies do not compete for a conference championship this year. This is a team that has made steady improvement since Pry arrived, but with its key players returning on offense and defense, the Hokies clearly want more.

Power rankings

1. Florida State: The defending ACC champion begins where it left off last season, although a revamped offense will give the Noles a new look headed into 2024.

2. Clemson: Although there are questions about the offense, the defense should be stout once again with Peter Woods, T.J. Parker and Barrett Carter leading the way.

3. Miami: Yes, there is a question every year about Miami and whether this will be the year it returns to the national stage. But the pieces are in place for the Canes to make a run this year.

4. NC State: With Grayson McCall and a host of other transfers on offense, the Wolfpack have one of the most talented teams in the ACC headed into the season.

5. Virginia Tech: The Hokies closed last season with wins in three of their final four games, scoring more than 40 points in all the victories. With just about everyone back, expectations are high.

6. Louisville: Not many people are talking about Jeff Brohm's team after an ACC championship game appearance in 2023, but don't sleep on the Cards. If Tyler Shough can stay healthy at quarterback, Louisville will be in contention once again.

7. North Carolina: Keep an eye on the Tar Heels as a sleeper team in the ACC, even without Drake Maye. Running back Omarion Hampton leads the way, and the defense should be far improved.

8. SMU: The Mustangs are set up for success right out of the gate in Year 1 in the ACC, with a high-powered offense returning. But how they'll hold up on the offensive and defensive lines is the biggest mystery.

9. Syracuse: There is renewed energy and excitement surrounding the Syracuse program with first-year coach Fran Brown and a large number of high-profile transfers leading the way, starting with quarterback Kyle McCord.

10. Cal: The Bears have a preseason All-American candidate in running back Jaydn Ott and are on a quest this season to show they can elevate their play.

11. Georgia Tech: The Jackets return their biggest playmakers on offense, starting with quarterback Haynes King, but once again are saddled with one of the toughest schedules in the ACC.

12. Pitt: Coach Pat Narduzzi believes the Panthers have found a quarterback in Nate Yarnell, who takes over as the starter running the lightning-fast offense Cade Bell brings with him from Western Carolina.

13. Duke: Manny Diaz inherits a talented roster and a team that has won 17 games over the past two years but has retooled offensive and defensive lines and a competition at quarterback.

14. Boston College: Quarterback Thomas Castellanos said the hiring of Bill O'Brien as head coach "is the best thing that ever happened to me." He and the rest of the offense believe O'Brien can develop the Eagles into more consistent winners.

15. Wake Forest: Last year was an anomaly for Dave Clawson and the program he has built in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons have an ongoing quarterback competition but should be far better on that side of the ball.

16. Virginia: The Cavaliers lost five games by a touchdown or less, and they return a solid young group that could move up. Their schedule, however, does them no favors.

17. Stanford: There have been growing pains for Stanford under second-year coach Troy Taylor, but the Cardinal return talent -- including All-Pac-12 receiver Elic Ayomanor.