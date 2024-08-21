College football Week 0 schedule: FSU-Georgia Tech, SMU-Nevada

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season kicks off this weekend with a slate of games in Week 0, although most programs won't play until Week 1. Notable matchups this Saturday include No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, and Montana State at New Mexico.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech -- 12 p.m., ESPN

Montana State at New Mexico -- 4 p.m., FS1

SMU at Nevada -- 8 p.m., CBSSN

Delaware State at Hawai'i -- 11:59 p.m. -- Channel TBD

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, projections, scores and more.