Notre Dame starting wide receiver Jordan Faison will miss one to two weeks because of a sprained right ankle sustained in Saturday's season opener at Texas A&M.

Faison, also a standout lacrosse player for the school's national championship team, had two receptions for 23 yards in No. 7 Notre Dame's 23-13 win over No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday. He also served as a punt returner in the first half before exiting for the locker room.

He walked on to Notre Dame's football team last fall and emerged midway through the season, earning his first start against USC. Faison had touchdown receptions in Notre Dame's final two regular-season games, and earned Sun Bowl MVP honors with five receptions for 115 yards and a TD against Oregon State.

Faison had 22 goals and eight assists for Notre Dame's lacrosse team.

Kris Mitchell, a transfer from Florida International, is likely to start in Faison's place this week when Notre Dame hosts Northern Illinois.