ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Top-10 opponents keep bringing out the best in Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

On Saturday, Ewers delivered another gem on the road, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, as the Longhorns cruised past No. 10 Michigan in The Big House, 31-12.

Ewers is now the only FBS quarterback in the country since the start of last season to throw three touchdowns without an interception against multiple AP top-10 opponents, according to ESPN Stats & Info; Ewers led Texas to a victory at Alabama last season, as well.

"There's something about Quinn in his demeanor. He's a very calm guy. He's really collected. He never rides the emotional rollercoaster," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "When you've got a quarterback that everybody can believe in, that just fuels confidence and belief that, 'Hey, let's go do our part, because the guy that's holding the ball every play, he's on point.'"

Ewers came out on point again against the defending national champs, as the third-ranked Longhorns moved the ball at will on a defense boasting multiple projected NFL first-round draft picks.

Behind Ewers, the Longhorns converted seven of their first eight attempts on third down. Ewers nearly converted on the other, but his 24-yard touchdown strike on the opening drive was negated by a holding call.

Following a missed field goal on that first drive, Texas put up points on its next four possessions to take command and a 24-3 lead into halftime.

"I just enjoy big moments," Ewers said.

With the victory, Texas took a big early step to a return to the playoff after advancing there last year. The Longhorns fell in the Sugar Bowl semifinal to Washington, even though Ewers threw for 318 yards in the 37-31 loss.

"I thought he played really efficiently," Sarkisian said of the Michigan performance. "He got completions. I didn't feel like there was a throw that got forced today."

The 19-point victory was Texas' largest road win against a top-10 opponent since 1979, when the Longhorns defeated Missouri, 21-0. It also handed the Wolverines their first overall loss since falling to TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff and first home loss since 2020.

"When we were at Alabama, we were trying to prove, not only to ourselves, but to everybody what type of team we are," Ewers said. "Coming here and getting the job done. ... feels just about the same."