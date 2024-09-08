Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Matt Campbell was seething.

The Iowa State coach paced the sideline at Kinnick Stadium in the third quarter Saturday, incensed by a special teams blunder in a game that had been filled with them for his team. Campbell lit into an assistant. He dropped his play sheet and picked it up, before resuming the screaming.

"Our kids' poise was probably better than their head coach's," Campbell later admitted.

Campbell became so wound up because he felt the Cyclones once again were "teetering on the edge" of being out of the game against No. 21 Iowa, a chief rival and a team that had often brought out the worst in Iowa State during Campbell's successful tenure.

But the Cyclones bounced back, erasing deficits of 13 and 12 points and rallying to win 20-19 following Kyle Konrardy's 54-yard field goal with six seconds to play. The victory was Iowa State's second straight at Iowa as it improved to 2-6 in the Cy-Hawk series under Campbell.

"The teams that have elite success in our sport, it still takes mental toughness, I don't care if it's Georgia or Ohio State or if it's Iowa State," Campbell said. "That's the best I've seen at Iowa State in my time here, having the ability to respond in a football game in an environment like this. I've never seen it."

Iowa State finished the first half with 101 yards, zero third-down conversions, five penalties -- mostly of the pre-snap variety -- one turnover and no points. The Cyclones started two drives inside their own 6-yard line, which prevented them from even launching their offensive game plan.

But Iowa couldn't fully capitalize, twice settling for field goals inside the ISU 6-yard line. When Cyclones cornerback Darien Porter intercepted a cross-field throw from Iowa's Cade McNamara, a switch flipped.

"My freshman year, I used to guard him all the time, and he was tough to guard at receiver," cornerback Myles Purchase said. "To see him be able to do this in his senior year, his last year, to be able to perform like this is something special."

Iowa State went 75 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 3-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins against an Iowa defense that hadn't allowed a point through its first six-plus quarters. Then, after Iowa responded with a touchdown, Becht found Jaylin Noel for a 75-yard score.

"We wanted to be more aggressive in that second half, because we thought we were pushing the ball in the first, just couldn't get over those little humps, the pre-snap operations," Becht said. "We couldn't really get past the 50-yard line, so we had to pivot a little bit."

The Cyclones maintained an assertive approach on the game's decisive possession, down 19-17 with no timeouts and the ball at their 22-yard line. Becht found Noel streaking up the sideline for 30 yards, a late-game play that ISU had not practiced all week but kept stored for the right moment.

Konrardy had not attempted a field goal in a game before Saturday, while wowing teammates and coaches during practice with a leg that can connect from more than 60 yards. He missed a 41-yard attempt before halftime, but Campbell wasn't worried, grateful to only be down 13 and with full faith in Konrardy.

The redshirt freshman hit easily from 46 yards early in the fourth quarter and was called upon again with nine seconds to play. As he walked out, Becht reminded him: "This is just like practice."

"Not think," Konrardy said of his pre-kick routine. "That's it. Just go out there, not think and do what you do."

Iowa State recorded its largest comeback since 2020, when it trailed Baylor by 14 points, and its biggest on the road since 2017, when it dug out of a 14-point hole to stun No. 3 Oklahoma. The rally also marked ISU's biggest against Iowa since 2002, when the Cyclones came from 17 points down to beat a Hawkeye team that went 11-2 and finished No. 8 nationally.

"We talk in our own program, it's a law of progression, nothing ever just goes straight to success," Campbell said. "You're going to have failures, you're going to have blips, but the great teams, man, the special ones, they can make those down moments blips and get right back on the road to success. For our kids to be able to show that, in this environment, against this football team, it's really impressive."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz returned Saturday from a one-game suspension stemming from a recruiting violation, entering the field in warmups as 50 Cent's "Many Men" played in the stadium. Ferentz said he remained committed to McNamara, who completed just 13 of 29 passes for 99 yards and had just 19 passing yards after halftime.

"It's a big game for everybody in the state, certainly no bigger than the players on both sides and the coaches," Ferentz said. "After a loss like this, it's tough. There's not much you can say to make anybody feel any better."

The Cyclones had experienced plenty of bad feelings in the series under Campbell, but Saturday's win could propel them toward bigger goals.

"Whenever we would get down in this game, we knew in our hearts that we would be able to come back," Purchase said. "None of us got down. That's a big growth from what we've had in the past."