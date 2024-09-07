Take a look at the historic significance of Northern Illinois' upset of No. 5 Notre Dame. (0:52)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play, Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday.

Haberman blocked the 62-yard attempt by Notre Dame's Mitch Jeter, allowing the jubilant Huskies to claim their first nonconference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 upset of No. 21 Alabama in 2003.

It was also the Huskies' first victory over a top-10 opponent and the first by a Mid-American Conference team against an AP top-five team; the MAC was previously 0-51 against such opponents.

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock was emotional after the dramatic victory.

"We didn't need luck," Hammock said. "That was our theme. I didn't think we needed luck. We just need to play our best. It wasn't the cleanest for us, but we played hard for four quarters and stayed together. They worked together, they believed, and they made enough plays to win a game.

"This is a program-changing type win, no different than when we beat Alabama a while ago [in 2003]."

Hammond said his Huskies measured up to Notre Dame.

"I think we were bigger than what they thought," Hammock said. "We're not a normal MAC team, in my opinion. We're big on the offensive and defensive lines and we're physical. I didn't look at it as a mismatch in that capacity."

The Fighting Irish fell as 28.5-point favorites, according to ESPN BET. After entering the day at 16-1 to win the national championship, they dropped to 75-1 after the loss.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said the loss was disappointing, especially on the heels of an impressive road win over then-No. 20 Texas A&M.

"You know, it's our job as coaches to make sure these guys are ready to go. You go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a tale of two weeks, but we've got to own this thing," Freeman said. "As coaches and players, we've got to own it, and we've got to fix it."

Northern Illinois' upset of Notre Dame marked the MAC's first ever win over an AP top-five team. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

Notre Dame (1-1) looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois (2-0) as it clung to a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish gained possession after a punt with 7:49 left and drove from their 25 to the Northern Illinois 49.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard launched a pass deep up the middle intended for Kris Mitchell, but Amariyun Knighten made the interception and returned it 33 yards to the 50-yard line with 5:55 to play.

"It was a completely bad read," Leonard said of the interception. "That single high safety was attached to the inside post. I thought he wouldn't attach again. Bad eyes, bad feet, bad ball. That resulted in a pick. Can't happen. Completely my fault."

The Huskies worked the clock and drove to the Notre Dame 19, setting the stage for Woodill's field goal. A key play on the drive was converting a fourth-and-2 with a 3-yard run by quarterback Ethan Hampton to the Notre Dame 28.

The first-down conversion from Hampton, who was 10-of-19 for 198 yards and a touchdown, set up the winning field goal from Woodill, his third made kick of the day.

"It's amazing," Hampton said of the victory. "It's something I'll remember forever. I grew up a Huskie fan. Playing here has been a dream for me."

Notre Dame struck first as Leonard sidestepped the defense for an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

It took only five plays for Northern Illinois to answer as Antario Brown broke loose between two defensive backs for an 83-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Hampton.

A pair of field goals by Woodill from 42 and 21 yards gave the Huskies a 13-7 halftime lead. Notre Dame had the chance to make it 13-10 before the half, but Haberman blocked a 48-yard try from Jeter.

Woodill missed a 53-yard field goal attempt on the first possession of the second half, and Notre Dame took advantage.

Jeremiyah Love broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run, hurdling a defender on the way to the end zone. Jeter's extra point gave Notre Dame a 14-13 lead with 8:34 left in the third quarter.

Leonard finished 20-of-32 for 163 yards and two interceptions.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.