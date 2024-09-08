Open Extended Reactions

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Colorado safety Shilo Sanders exited the Buffaloes' game against Nebraska after suffering an arm injury in the first quarter, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said on the game broadcast.

"I think a broken forearm, something like that, so he won't be back at all," Deion Sanders told NBC.

Shilo Sanders was injured on the Buffaloes' first drive on defense after colliding with Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell on a tackle to stop a 13-yard run. Sanders went to the locker room and did not return.

Colorado also lost starting linebacker Trevor Woods for the rest of the game after he was ejected for targeting for a hit on Nebraska receiver Isaiah Neyor in the second quarter.

Nebraska rolled to a 28-0 lead in the first half with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola throwing for 126 yards and one touchdown and Dowdell rushing for two scores. The Huskers' defense pressured quarterback Shedeur Sanders into four sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown.