Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman's status for Saturday's game at Florida is uncertain, sources told ESPN. A source called Weigman a "legitimate game-time decision" as the Aggies open SEC play in The Swamp.

Sources told ESPN that Weigman is dealing with an upper-body injury that will be tested before the game. The staff will evaluate how Weigman looks in pregame warmups before making a decision on whether he plays.

Weigman has been limited in practice this week, sources said. He was listed as questionable on the SEC injury report earlier in the week.

If he can't go, sources told ESPN that redshirt freshman Marcel Reed will make his first career start for Texas A&M. He has taken a majority of the first-team reps in practice this week when Weigman hasn't been available.

Reed played in a backup role against McNeese last week, throwing for 71 yards and rushing for 43 yards. He played well in Texas A&M's bowl game last season, entering early in the Texas Bowl and throwing for 361 yards in a loss to Oklahoma State. That was one of three games he appeared in last season.

Weigman has modest numbers this season, throwing for 225 yards through two games and completing 52.3% of his passes. He has thrown two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was limited last year by a foot injury, which knocked him out for the year after four games.

Weigman is a former top-30 recruit in the class of 2022 and ESPN's No. 1-rated pocket passer in the class.