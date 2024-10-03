Open Extended Reactions

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos will return for the Eagles (4-1) and start this week at Virginia (3-1), sources told ESPN.

Castellanos missed BC's game at Western Kentucky last week with an undisclosed injury that he had suffered in the win over Michigan State the prior week.

Boston College quarterback and breakout star Thomas Castellanos will return to the Eagles this week after missing the Western Kentucky game with an undisclosed injury. Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Castellanos has practiced this week and looked solid, which puts him in line to return his starting job. FIU transfer Grayson James led Boston College to a comeback win against WKU, as BC trailed 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Castellanos is amid a breakout season for the Eagles, as he sparkled in the opening win at Florida State and has been one of the most improved players in the ACC. He's No. 6 nationally in passing efficiency and has 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Last year, Castellanos had 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He has completed 64.3% of his passes this season, an increase from 57.3% last year.

Boston College is scoring 29.8 points per game, up from 24.8 last season. It is No. 29 nationally in third-down conversion percentage.