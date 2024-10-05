Though massive crowds are always expected for "College GameDay," at least a few of the morning show's audience are showing up for a furry staff member.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Ben, travels with the GameDay host weekly, bringing his warm presence to college football fans nationwide. Ben, a golden retriever, began to earn a special place in football fans' hearts during the 2023 season.

Ben first traveled with Herbstreit last season when the Oregon Ducks faced the Washington Huskies on Oct. 14. Herbstreit, anxious about Ben tagging along, was unsure until Ben made it known he was built for the college football environment.

Ben also embodies courage. In March, he was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of blood-forming tissues that reduces the body's ability to fight infection. According to Herbstreit, Ben had to get major surgery done in July to remove two cancerous masses on his spleen and intestine.

Herbstreit says what has helped Ben in his recovery process is the 10-year-old golden retriever being able to see fans on the road.

Here are some of Herbstreit's and Ben's best moments from the 2024 college football season.

Berkeley, California

Oct. 5

The California Golden Bears hosted College GameDay for the first time in history, putting Ben on the Pacific time zone. They say the early bird gets the worm, and Ben displayed that perfectly.

When on site, Ben is always the main attraction and knows how to steal the show. Fans from Cal couldn't get enough of Ben.

Ben found his way into the action this morning#CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/juA9uo7ZbW — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 5, 2024

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Sept. 28

From the looks of it, Ben was a fan of the GameDay crew's takes on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heading into their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. But Ben receives what he craves when he wants to be pet, even if it's on set.

Ben stopped by the GameDay desk during the show 🐶😆 pic.twitter.com/1SVxhMyuIn — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2024

He was looking for the food from last segment 🍖#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/XwTRLFOEgS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 28, 2024

Just like the 50-yard line, Ben is the center of attention. To Ben, there is no better feeling than the fresh turf at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This dude Ben is a mess. pic.twitter.com/KRjjuVC9a0 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 28, 2024

Calm before the storm in Tuscaloosa before kickoff pic.twitter.com/KzLzjniXkS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 28, 2024

Watch out, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, the real "linebarker" is in the building.

Appreciate ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ for getting Big fella his credential for this massive showdown tomorrow here in Tuscaloosa!

⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/ScAIdl4G24 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 27, 2024

Norman, Oklahoma

Sept. 21

No one does it better than Ben. In preparation to steal the show before the Tennessee Volunteers took on the Oklahoma Sooners, Ben had to test the turf to ensure it was in game shape. Only the best in the business receives those all-access credentials, and Ben is certainly that guy.

Big fella taking in the pregame warmups on the field... pic.twitter.com/MIZMxRox8q — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 21, 2024

Ben is with me and is excited to be with me back to Cincinnati and then onto Norman for the Sooners/Vols! https://t.co/bqdvcae7rL pic.twitter.com/m1P63bytb2 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 19, 2024

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Sept. 7

Who works harder than Ben? No one. Ben was assigned a "working" credential for the Michigan Wolverines' bout against the Texas Longhorns.

Thank you to ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ for being such gracious hosts to our guy Ben. This is awesome!

⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ coming up LIVE from Ann Arbor 9am ET!! pic.twitter.com/ycagIqwP6m — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 7, 2024

Las Vegas

Sept. 1

The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans set high expectations for the college football season. Ben, however, set an even higher bar with his appearance during the pregame show.