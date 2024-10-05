        <
        >

          Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben steals the show in college football

          play
          Kirk Herbstreit's dog sprawls out in broadcast booth (0:26)

          Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Ben, makes himself comfortable in the broadcast booth as LSU and USC face off. (0:26)

          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNOct 5, 2024, 03:37 PM

          Though massive crowds are always expected for "College GameDay," at least a few of the morning show's audience are showing up for a furry staff member.

          ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Ben, travels with the GameDay host weekly, bringing his warm presence to college football fans nationwide. Ben, a golden retriever, began to earn a special place in football fans' hearts during the 2023 season.

          Ben first traveled with Herbstreit last season when the Oregon Ducks faced the Washington Huskies on Oct. 14. Herbstreit, anxious about Ben tagging along, was unsure until Ben made it known he was built for the college football environment.

          Ben also embodies courage. In March, he was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of blood-forming tissues that reduces the body's ability to fight infection. According to Herbstreit, Ben had to get major surgery done in July to remove two cancerous masses on his spleen and intestine.

          Herbstreit says what has helped Ben in his recovery process is the 10-year-old golden retriever being able to see fans on the road.

          Here are some of Herbstreit's and Ben's best moments from the 2024 college football season.

          Berkeley, California
          Oct. 5

          The California Golden Bears hosted College GameDay for the first time in history, putting Ben on the Pacific time zone. They say the early bird gets the worm, and Ben displayed that perfectly.

          When on site, Ben is always the main attraction and knows how to steal the show. Fans from Cal couldn't get enough of Ben.

          Tuscaloosa, Alabama
          Sept. 28

          From the looks of it, Ben was a fan of the GameDay crew's takes on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heading into their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. But Ben receives what he craves when he wants to be pet, even if it's on set.

          Just like the 50-yard line, Ben is the center of attention. To Ben, there is no better feeling than the fresh turf at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

          Watch out, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, the real "linebarker" is in the building.

          Norman, Oklahoma
          Sept. 21

          No one does it better than Ben. In preparation to steal the show before the Tennessee Volunteers took on the Oklahoma Sooners, Ben had to test the turf to ensure it was in game shape. Only the best in the business receives those all-access credentials, and Ben is certainly that guy.

          Ann Arbor, Michigan
          Sept. 7

          Who works harder than Ben? No one. Ben was assigned a "working" credential for the Michigan Wolverines' bout against the Texas Longhorns.

          Las Vegas
          Sept. 1

          The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans set high expectations for the college football season. Ben, however, set an even higher bar with his appearance during the pregame show.