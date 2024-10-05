Devin Neal gets a hand on the punt and sets up Louisville in great field position in the Cardinals' rout of Austin Peay. (0:17)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville announced Saturday that senior free safety Devin Neal has left the program a season after leading the Cardinals with four interceptions and earning All-ACC honors.

No reason for Neal's departure was stated in a release less than an hour before the No. 22 Cardinals hosted SMU in league play. He was listed as the "or" choice just below Tamarion McDonald on the two-deep chart, though McDonald has started all four contests.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native was a third-team All-ACC selection last season after tying for third in the league in interceptions, with two of his pickoffs coming in a 33-20 home victory over No. 10 Notre Dame. He joined Louisville for the 2023 season after playing three years at Baylor, and Neal's 67 tackles ranked third on the team.

He had nine tackles this season, four solo, and was tied for 12th on the team. Neal had three stops last week in a loss at Notre Dame and has blocked a punt this season.

Louisville also said wide receiver Jimmy Calloway would not play against the Mustangs.