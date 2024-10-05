Texas A&M gets up big early and never looks back as they blow out Missouri 41-10 at home. (2:40)

Before falling to the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 9 Missouri Tigers received a mysterious pregame message.

Mizzou's offense knew it would face a stern test Saturday in College Station, with the Aggies' defense having allowed an average of just 18 points per game.

The film room likely told the Tigers as much -- as well as at least one hotel room.

When Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. arrived in College Station, he found a present waiting for him. An anonymous troll had dropped off an Aggie-themed blanket as well as a note remarking that the coverage "will be real tomorrow." Wease arrived at Kyle Field the next morning wearing the blanket.

Missouri WR Theo Wease had this waiting for him at the hotel before the Tigers' game against Texas A&M👀



(via theoweasejr/IG)https://t.co/MBWU4Z94rn pic.twitter.com/SS8gRJHYXb — On3 (@On3sports) October 5, 2024

Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III goes by the nickname The Blanket. He said he did not send the nickname-based taunt, leaving the identity of the trash talker a mystery.

Regardless of the blanket's donor, Lee and the Aggies' defense made its message a reality on the field. Texas A&M raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead, eventually cruising to a statement 41-10 victory.

Wease -- who finished with just two catches -- and the Mizzou offense struggled for most of the day. The sixth-year senior was, however, responsible for the Tigers' lone touchdown in the defeat, on a 59-yard reception in the third quarter.

Lee took to social media to celebrate -- and perhaps reference the pregame taunt -- after the victory, posting a GIF featuring a blanket.

The junior defensive back finished with two tackles as well as a pair of passes defended in the win.