          Theo Wease Jr. receives 'warm welcome' ahead of SEC showdown

          No. 25 Texas A&M blows out No. 9 Missouri for impressive win

          Texas A&M gets up big early and never looks back as they blow out Missouri 41-10 at home. (2:40)

          • J.J. Post, ESPNOct 5, 2024, 10:18 PM

          Before falling to the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 9 Missouri Tigers received a mysterious pregame message.

          Mizzou's offense knew it would face a stern test Saturday in College Station, with the Aggies' defense having allowed an average of just 18 points per game.

          The film room likely told the Tigers as much -- as well as at least one hotel room.

          When Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. arrived in College Station, he found a present waiting for him. An anonymous troll had dropped off an Aggie-themed blanket as well as a note remarking that the coverage "will be real tomorrow." Wease arrived at Kyle Field the next morning wearing the blanket.

          Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III goes by the nickname The Blanket. He said he did not send the nickname-based taunt, leaving the identity of the trash talker a mystery.

          Regardless of the blanket's donor, Lee and the Aggies' defense made its message a reality on the field. Texas A&M raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead, eventually cruising to a statement 41-10 victory.

          Wease -- who finished with just two catches -- and the Mizzou offense struggled for most of the day. The sixth-year senior was, however, responsible for the Tigers' lone touchdown in the defeat, on a 59-yard reception in the third quarter.

          Lee took to social media to celebrate -- and perhaps reference the pregame taunt -- after the victory, posting a GIF featuring a blanket.

          The junior defensive back finished with two tackles as well as a pair of passes defended in the win.