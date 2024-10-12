The Oregon Duck arrives on a motorcycle for his one-of-a-kind guest spot on "The Pat McAfee Show." (1:51)

The Oregon Ducks mascot always goes big on game days.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" in Eugene, Oregon, for the No. 3-ranked Ducks' matchup with the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the Duck had to roll out the red carpet for his shenanigans.

As the Oregon marching band played, the Duck rolled up in a yellow convertible sports car with a flashy designer-like sweatsuit before sunrise.

As "College GameDay" hosts discussed their predictions for the Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Oregon, the Duck decided it was time to pull out the clippers and proceeded to shave a fan's head.

Sydney Sweeney, most notable for her role as Cassie Howard in "Euphoria," apparently was tuned in to "College GameDay." The Duck, who was having a field day on national television, held up a sign that read, "Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back."

Sweeney, who seemed to be watching from home, jokingly replied to the Duck on her Instagram story, saying, "Sorry. Changed my number, haha."

Oregon and Ohio State, both undefeated, will put their records to the test at 7:30 p.m. ET.