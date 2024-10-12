Oregon student Kyle Kramer makes his second field goal attempt with Nick Saban holding to secure $100K from Pat McAfee. (1:37)

College GameDay will head to Eugene, Oregon, for a top-5 matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks in Week 7.

Both teams enter the game undefeated, and the outcome probably will go a long way in deciding both the Big Ten champion and College Football Playoff seeding race.

The Buckeyes have cruised through the season's first month and change, with an exceptional defense leading the way. Ohio State gave up only 34 total points across their first five games with no more than 14 points to a single opponent. Oregon has a perfect record of its own but will face its biggest challenge yet in Ohio State. The showdown will be the Ducks' first home game as an underdog since the 2018-19 season, according to ESPN Research.

Here are the best signs from College GameDay in Eugene, Oregon:

Oregon's delivering on the signs early 😅 pic.twitter.com/s0qgfFbPeH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2024