Last week, college football reminded us that we don't need a huge slate of heavyweight matchups to have an awfully good time. The main characters ended up being Vanderbilt, Cal and Arkansas, and it might have been the most entertaining and impactful week of the season to date.

This week, we have a huge slate of heavyweight matchups. That's good too. We've got No. 2 vs. No. 3 in Eugene and a major opportunity for Oregon to begin proving its top-five potential. We've got the first SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry. We've got No. 9 at No. 13 in Baton Rouge, with two teams looking to charge back into the SEC race (or at least not disappear from it entirely). We've got a foursome of games that could either bring clarity to or completely blow up the Big 12 race. We've got a few more unranked-versus-top-10 games that we hope will bring another round of chaos. And at night, we get Idaho-Montana State! That rules too!

We are somehow charging toward the midway point of the season. I don't know how that's possible, but here's everything you need to follow during a massive Week 7. (All times are Eastern, and all lines are from ESPN BET.)

Jump to a section:

Ohio State-Oregon | Texas-Oklahoma

Ole Miss-LSU

Big 12 showdowns | Upset alerts

Chaos superfecta | Week 7 playlist

The big one in Eugene

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)

We've seen Washington at Rutgers and Michigan State at Oregon on Friday nights. We've seen Indiana at UCLA, Wisconsin at USC and USC at Minnesota. Some of these have actually been good games, but when the Big Ten officially brought in four of the Pac-12's finest football programs this season, it was clear what the biggest new game on the marquee would be in 2024. And on Saturday evening, we get to see it.