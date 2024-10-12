Tawee Walker's third touchdown of the game goes for 55 yards to pad the Badgers' lead. (0:22)

Following one of the most chaotic college football weeks in recent memory, Week 7 offered a little more normalcy. Regardless of the results, however, team social media stayed hot with their postgame jabs.

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Wisconsin Badgers have found their footing so far in October, dominating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the tune of 309 team rushing yards en route to their second straight blowout victory. Running back Tawee Walker excelled in the win, compiling 198 yards on the ground to go with three scores.

The Badgers' social media team poked fun at Rutgers' signature block R logo and branding with a clever caption after the game.

Here's a look at some of the best postgame jabs from Week 7 of the college football season.

Iowa 40, Washington 16

The Iowa Hawkeyes bounced back nicely from a 35-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, cruising to a 40-16 home triumph against the Washington Huskies. It was the Hawkeyes' first time scoring 40 or more points against a power conference foe since October 1, 2021. The 2024 season is now the first campaign where Iowa has posted multiple 40+ point games since 2020, according to ESPN Research.

Sticking with the theme of opponent-related caption trolls, the Hawkeyes referenced Washington's 'UDub' nickname with a multifaceted victory caption.

Western Kentucky 44, UTEP 17

On Thursday night, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers moved to 4-2 with a comfortable victory over the still-winless UTEP Miners. Hilltopper quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for three touchdowns in the win.

Western Kentucky's postgame victory graphic displayed the Hilltoppers' famous Big Red mascot utilizing a pickaxe to smash a rock, with the appropriate accompanying text of "crushed."

Big Red warned you 👀 pic.twitter.com/O4w3cwtbHp — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 11, 2024

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

Wins on the road are often just a little sweeter, especially when they count towards conference standings. The Cincinnati Bearcats secured such a road win on Saturday when they traveled to Orlando, Florida, and secured a 19-13 triumph over the UCF Knights.

UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium is affectionately nicknamed the "Bounce House" because of the building's reputation to shake -- or bounce -- when crowd noise crescendos during big moments. Cincinnati trolled the nickname after the game with a graphic showing a deflated bounce house featuring the caption "bounced."

Penn State 33, USC 30

The Penn State Nittany Lions left it late on the road -- needing overtime to separate from the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum -- but stayed undefeated and among the leaders in the College Football Playoff race. Penn State benefited from a mammoth day by tight end Tyler Warren, whose 17 catches tied him for most in a game by a tight end in FBS history.

The Nittany Lions engaged in some brief trolling after the game, planting the team's "We Are" flag at the center of the Coliseum field. However, head coach James Franklin was quick to put a stop to the antics.