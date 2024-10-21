Michigan's Jack Tuttle stares down his receiver and gets picked off by Matthew Bailey. (0:44)

Michigan is not yet naming a starting quarterback ahead of its rivalry game against Michigan State, as coach Sherrone Moore said a decision will be made depending on how practices go this week.

Jack Tuttle, who replaced Alex Orji in an Oct. 5 loss to Washington, on Saturday became the third quarterback to start for the Wolverines (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) this season. Tuttle struggled with his accuracy early but finished with 209 passing yards -- a season-high total for U-M quarterbacks -- in a 21-7 loss to Illinois.

Michigan failed to score 10 points for the first time in 131 consecutive games, dating to a shutout loss against Notre Dame in 2014.

The Wolverines opened the season with Davis Warren, a former walk-on, at quarterback, but he was replaced by Orji following a three-interception performance against Arkansas State.

Orji, primarily used as a running quarterback in 2023, struggled with his accuracy and tallied only 118 total passing yards in wins against USC and Minnesota before being replaced vs. Washington.

Sources said Tuttle, who received a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA in February, had been viewed as the team's best option at quarterback, but his return from an injury to his throwing elbow continued to be delayed. He didn't receive full practice reps until the open week before Illinois.

Moore said Tuttle's arm strength is back to around "95%."

"Taking care of the ball, that's going to be the No. 1 priority, the biggest thing," Moore said. "You want big plays, you want efficiency, but we have to take care of the football."

Moore said offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell will remain the Wolverines' playcaller and might again call plays from the sideline, as he did vs. Illinois.

Moore did not have injury status updates on standout cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Marlin Klein, but he did say offensive tackle Myles Hinton was trending in a positive direction.