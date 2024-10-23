Open Extended Reactions

Oregon State and Washington State will play each other twice in 2025, the schools announced Wednesday.

With the schools operating as quasi-independents again next season before the Pac-12 expands in 2026, the unusual decision made it easier for both schools to fill their schedules. Oregon State will host the first game on Nov. 1, with Washington State hosting the second, the regular-season finale on Nov. 29.

After the Pac-12 collapsed last year, OSU and WSU entered into a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West that added six MW opponents to their schedules for this season. However, when talks to extend the agreement with the MW broke down in August, this outcome became more likely.

The announcement came as part of Oregon State's full schedule release, that will include seven home games in 2025.

The Beavers will host the Cougars on Nov. 23 this season, as part of the schools' regular scheduling cadence. They have played almost annually since first meeting in Corvallis in 1903, and have played twice in a season once before, with WSU sweeping a pair of games in 1945.