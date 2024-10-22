College football 2024 Week 9 schedule: LSU at Texas A&M

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 9. Notable matchups include Washington at Indiana (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and LSU at Texas A&M.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at Florida International, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boise State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nebraska at Ohio State, noon, Fox
Notre Dame at Navy, noon, ABC/ESPN+
Washington at Indiana, noon, BTN
Oklahoma at Ole Miss, noon, ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN
North Carolina at Virginia, noon, The CW Network
Charlotte at Memphis, noon, ESPNU
Tulane at North Texas, noon, ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m., SECN
Georgia State at App State, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Central Michigan at Miami (OH), 2 p.m., ESPN+
Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Southern Miss at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Ball State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Kent State at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Wagner at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN
New Mexico at Colorado State, 5 p.m., Channel TBA
UL Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m., FS1
Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Utah State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Troy at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SECN
Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
San Jose State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., truTV/Max
Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nevada at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m., Channel TBA
