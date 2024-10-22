        <
          College football 2024 Week 9 schedule: LSU at Texas A&M

          LSU takes on Texas A&M in Week 9 of the 2024-25 college football season. Sean Gardner/Getty Images
          Oct 22, 2024, 07:54 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering Week 9. Notable matchups include Washington at Indiana (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and LSU at Texas A&M.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Tuesday, Oct. 22

          Sam Houston at Florida International, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          Wednesday, Oct. 23

          Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Thursday, Oct. 24

          Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Friday, Oct. 25

          Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Boise State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Rutgers at USC, 11 p.m., Fox

          Saturday, Oct. 26

          Nebraska at Ohio State, noon, Fox

          Notre Dame at Navy, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          Washington at Indiana, noon, BTN

          Oklahoma at Ole Miss, noon, ESPN

          Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN

          North Carolina at Virginia, noon, The CW Network

          Buffalo at Ohio, noon, CBSSN

          Charlotte at Memphis, noon, ESPNU

          Tulane at North Texas, noon, ESPN2

          Arkansas at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m., SECN

          Georgia State at App State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

          Central Michigan at Miami (OH), 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

          BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN

          Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., FS1

          Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Oklahoma State at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m., Fox

          Southern Miss at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Eastern Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Northern Illinois at Ball State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Kent State at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Wagner at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN

          New Mexico at Colorado State, 5 p.m., Channel TBA

          UL Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m., FS1

          Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Utah at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Utah State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Troy at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

          LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

          Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SECN

          Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          SMU at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

          San Jose State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., truTV/Max

          Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Nevada at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m., Channel TBA

