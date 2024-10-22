College football 2024 Week 9 schedule: LSU at Texas A&M

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 9. Notable matchups include Washington at Indiana (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and LSU at Texas A&M.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston at Florida International, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Boise State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at USC, 11 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nebraska at Ohio State, noon, Fox

Notre Dame at Navy, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Washington at Indiana, noon, BTN

Oklahoma at Ole Miss, noon, ESPN

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Virginia, noon, The CW Network

Buffalo at Ohio, noon, CBSSN

Charlotte at Memphis, noon, ESPNU

Tulane at North Texas, noon, ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m., SECN

Georgia State at App State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Miami (OH), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Southern Miss at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Ball State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Kent State at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wagner at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Oregon State at Cal, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SECN

New Mexico at Colorado State, 5 p.m., Channel TBA

UL Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m., FS1

Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Utah State at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Troy at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SECN

Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

San Jose State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., truTV/Max

Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Nevada at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m., Channel TBA

